There’s always something fun happening at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. From victorian-sci-fi tea time, to a pet adoption day, the library offers a wide range programs that are free for the community to enjoy.

For the full list of events and programs, visit the East Baton Rouge Parish Library events page. Here are a few of our favorite highlights for the month of March:

WORLD WAR II LOVE LETTERS: Genealogist Michael D. Wynne will discuss his book “Dearest Sweetheart” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. The book is about the World War II courtship letters of Wynne’s parents, Lessie Lee Whipp and Edward W. Wynne, and other letters written during their life together.

SHERLOCK HOLMES TRIVIA NIGHT: As part of the spring One Book One Community celebration of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Forum 35 is organizing a Sherlock Holmes trivia night for adults from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at The Londoner restaurant, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. For information, contact Chris Simoneaux at chris@forum35.org.

VICTORIAN STEAMPUNK TEA: As part of the One Book One Community celebration of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Red Stick Spice Co. will give a Tea 101 presentation, followed by a tasting, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Costumed steampunk enthusiasts will be on hand to add to the fun.

“CLAIRE CARTER, BONE DETECTIVE” Mary Manhein will discuss her first children’s book, “Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. In the book, Claire Carter is a forensic anthropologist who works in Louisiana, with help from her 11-year-old niece, Penelope. The presentation, including a question-and-answer session, is part of the One Book One Community celebration of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

LEARN ABOUT FINGERPRINTS Children ages 8-11 will hear a reading of “Forensic Evidence” by John Townsend and explore use of a fingerprints kit at 4 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. To register, call (225) 354-7550 or visit www.ebrpl.com.

“THE DETECTIVE DOG”: Children ages 3-6 will hear a reading of “The Detective Dog” by Julia Donaldson and then solve a mystery using the sense of smell at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the River Center Branch Library, 447 Third St. This program is part of the One Book One Community celebration of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

PET ADOPTION EVENT: The Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge will hold a pet adoption event from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Adoption fees vary depending on the size, age and breed of the pet, and whether it has been in foster or shelter care.

BEEKEEPING: The Capital Area Beekeeping Association will give a free presentation on beekeeping, Sherlock Holmes’ retirement project, at 5 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Participants will see a beehive slice, learn exactly how honey is made, and taste the sweet results.

