Frutta Bowls & Simple Greek opening at LSU

3 hours ago

So by now you should know that the Nicholson Gateway project is the up-and-coming student living and retail development off of Nicholson Dr. across from the LSU track stadium. If you haven’t yet, we suggest a drive-by.

The Business Report announced the opening of two new restaurants in the development, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek.

Frutta Bowls offers tons of healthy options, perfect for LSU students who need something besides Pluckers and Canes. Their menu includes acai bowls, smoothies and healthy grab-n-go options. PLUS, they’re running a giveaway to win free frutta for a year!

The Simple Greek is an authentic Greek eatery that features fresh and healthy ingredients. Their menu includes staples like gyro, chicken shawarma, hummus and Greek yogurt.

X