Baton Rouge blues singer and pianist Henry Gray has performed with blues legends like B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. The 94-year-old legend is in hospice currently, and all proceeds from the fundraising night will go toward Gray, reported The Advocate.

The tribute will take place at Phil Brady’s at 8 p.m., and admission is $10. Performers include Larry Garner, Chris Thomas King, and more.

“Henry has been important to the Louisiana music scene and the Chicago music scene for more than 60 years,” organizer Johnny Palazzotto told The Advocate. “At 94, there is not a more significant blues pianist still with us.”

