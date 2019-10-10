Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
CharityMusic

Fundraising jam session and tribute to be held today for Baton Rouge bluesman Henry Gray

Staff
3 hours ago

Baton Rouge blues singer and pianist Henry Gray has performed with blues legends like B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters. The 94-year-old legend is in hospice currently, and all proceeds from the fundraising night will go toward Gray, reported The Advocate.

The tribute will take place at Phil Brady’s at 8 p.m., and admission is $10. Performers include Larry Garner, Chris Thomas King, and more.

“Henry has been important to the Louisiana music scene and the Chicago music scene for more than 60 years,” organizer Johnny Palazzotto told The Advocate. “At 94, there is not a more significant blues pianist still with us.”

Read the full story here.

Comments

You may also like

october

10oct4:00 pm6:30 pmHappy Hour Headshots with Jenn Ocken

10oct5:00 pm8:00 pmJambalaya Jam 2019

10oct6:00 pm9:00 pmSoji's Girl's Night Out

10oct6:00 pm9:00 pmGroup Run with Mid City Run Club

10oct6:00 pm9:00 pmRock N Rowe ft Chase Tyler Band

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X