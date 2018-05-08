Current Month
$6 Burger Nite at the Station
- The Station Sports Bar and Grill
- 4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
09may(may 9)4:30 pm(may 9)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station
Every Wednesday is $6 Burger Nite at The Station 4:30-9pm! Come hungry, stay late! We’ve got a FREE Comedy Show 8-10pm and some awesome drink specials!
💥 $5 Wells
💥 $2 Bud Light
💥 $3 Tequila Shots
===========
Introducing our BRAND NEW MENU ft. an expanded burger lineup! Still proudly serving 100+ beers!
Daily Happy Hour Tuesday-Saturday Open-7pm + ALL NIGHT MONDAY!
💥 $3 Appetizers
💥 2-For-1 Wells
💥 $10 Domestic Buckets
Check out our menu, event calendar, and more www.StationSportsBar.com
(Wednesday) 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
09may(may 9)5:00 pm(may 9)5:00 pmFashion Show 2018
This is their biggest event and fundraiser of the year; the annual Fashion Show! Seniors are presenting their final collections and Juniors and Sophomores are showing a glimpse into what they’ve been working on as well. The event also includes a styling competition that Merchandisers and Freshman are able to participate in. Here you will see all of our TAM students hard work in one beautiful display!
Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door, so get your seats ahead of time! (Note: the price online is $16 due to Eventbrite’s fee.)
All are welcome!
(Wednesday) 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
LSU Union Theater
310 Student Union
09may(may 9)7:00 pm(may 9)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke
Every Wednesday we’ve got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Stormy Daniels @ The Penthouse Club
- The Penthouse Club - Baton Rouge
- 4622 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
10may(may 10)5:00 pm(may 10)5:00 pmStormy Daniels @ The Penthouse Club
HURRICANE SEASON COMES EARLY THIS YEAR ON THURSDAY MAY 10TH WHEN STORMY DANIELS HITS THE STAGE AT THE PENTHOUSE CLUB IN BATON ROUGE. JOIN US, AS WE CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF THE PENTHOUSE PET OF THE CENTURY’S COLLECTOR’S EDITION MAGAZINE WITH TWO SPECIAL PERFORMANCES!
ONE NIGHT! TWO SHOWS! THURSDAY MAY 10TH. AT THE PENTHOUSE CLUB BATON ROUGE – VOTED BEST OVERALL
GENTLEMEN’S CLUB BY EXOTIC DANCER MAGAZINE.
THE PENTHOUSE CLUB, WHERE THE MAGAZINE COMES TO LIFE!
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
The Penthouse Club - Baton Rouge
4622 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
10may(may 10)5:30 pm(may 10)5:30 pmTwine's Rosé Wines and Charcuterie Board
Rosé Baby! Join us for an evening off sampling ONLY a variety of Rosé Wines!
Rosé Wine production has met new lenghts and could really be it’s own category of wine. For this tasting we will sample how diverse these wines can be, which is about a diverse as the regions of their production. Lastly, take advantage of the Twine with Wine 10% off case order special to stock your wine supply.
Demo begins promptly at 5:30 until 7 p.m. No meal provided, only light samples.
(Thursday) 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Twine Market and Deli
2921 Government St.