Experience a special night in Downtown Baton Rouge by riding the Holiday Trolley to participating Downtown hotels to discover where you want to stay overnight for New Years Eve!

Enjoy caroling on the Trolley, spectacular holiday lights, stopping at Downtown Hotels for a glass of Champagne and a chance to win Red Stick Revelry VIP tickets!

This year, the Champagne Stroll begins at Visit Baton Rouge at 5:30 pm. Purchase $25 tickets for the Champagne Stroll at http://redstickrevelry.com/store/