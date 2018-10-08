Current Month
Event Details
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
Time
All Day (Tuesday)
Location
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
09oct(oct 9)6:30 pmAstronomy on Tap
Event Details
Science is even better with beer!
Time
(Tuesday) 6:30 pm
Location
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
09oct(oct 9)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's
Event Details
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
Time
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm
Location
Rotolo's
10oct(oct 10)11:00 am(oct 10)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House
Event Details
Every Wednesday 11 am - 10 pm The Rum House offers their signature margaritas buy one get one free.
Time
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
10oct(oct 10)5:30 pmWine Down Wednesdays
Event Details
Join us at White Star Market for free community Barre classes taught by Body Sculpt Barre Studio! Classes will be held on the first four Wednesdays in October at 5:30pm.
Event Details
Join us at White Star Market for free community Barre classes taught by Body Sculpt Barre Studio! Classes will be held on the first four Wednesdays in October at 5:30pm. After class stick around for a special happy hour!

Bring a mat and a friend!
Bring a mat and a friend!
Time
(Wednesday) 5:30 pm
Location
White Star Market
4624 Government St.