october
16octalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
Every Tuesday The Rum House offers $3 tacos, $3 select domestic beers and $5 house margaritas.
All Day (Tuesday)
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
16oct(oct 16)6:00 pm(oct 16)6:00 pmLipSyncBR Smack Talk / Fundraiser Kickoff Event
This event is for our 2018 contestants (current and previous), judges, and MC's to get to know each other, find out more information about Lip Sync and
(Tuesday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
16oct(oct 16)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
Bring your group of friends to Rotolos on Tuesdays to test you knowledge and have some great pizza!
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm
Rotolo's
17oct(oct 17)11:00 am(oct 17)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House
Every Wednesday 11 am - 10 pm The Rum House offers their signature margaritas buy one get one free.
Every Wednesday 11 am – 10 pm The Rum House offers their signature margaritas buy one get one free.
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
17oct(oct 17)5:30 pmWine Down Wednesdays
Join us at White Star Market for free community Barre classes taught by Body Sculpt Barre Studio! Classes will be held on the first four Wednesdays in October at 5:30pm.
Join us at White Star Market for free community Barre classes taught by Body Sculpt Barre Studio! Classes will be held on the first four Wednesdays in October at 5:30pm. After class stick around for a special happy hour!
Bring a mat and a friend!
(Wednesday) 5:30 pm
White Star Market
4624 Government St.