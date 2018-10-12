Gallery: THE HATE U GIVE Premiere

Love, Loss, and What I Wore

Written by Nora and Delia Ephron

Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman

Directed by Macy Jones

This beautiful play about women, their lives, their clothes and the memories that tie them together was written by Nora and Delia Ephron, best known as the screenwriters of When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, among many other works. Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a series of monologues and ensemble pieces that use clothing, accessories, and the memories they evoke to tell hilariously funny and often poignant stories in which all women, and many times men, will connect.

ased on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, Love, Loss and What I Wore is traditionally performed as a Reader ‘s Theatre piece. Through director Macy Jones’s creative vision, audiences will be treated to a delightfully fresh and unique interpretation as we bring these women to life in a live action production.

ust as the clothes we wear are woven within our stories, Red Magnolia Theatre Company is excited to present a profoundly personal play as the first stitch in our story of Renewing women’s stories, Elevating their voices, and Discovering new adventures along the way.

Production Dates

Friday, October 12th, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 14th, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 14th, 7:00 p.m.

$25