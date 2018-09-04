Pick a play to kick up your tailgating menu

If there’s one thing Baton Rougeans pride themselves on, it’s tailgating. Everyone’s got their own way to set up, their own techniques to escape the heat, and their favorite recipes. If you’re looking to impress the masses when it comes to tailgate food, we’ve brought you a few fun ideas that are certain to be a hit. Take them as they are or put your own spin on each recipe. Either way, bellies will be happy no matter the outcome of the game!

1. Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Getting an early start on tailgating? Well, we’ve got a breakfast option that will satisfy your crew. It’s a fun Southern recipe in a bite-sized portion. All you’ll need is frozen mini waffles, chicken tenders, maple syrup, and toothpicks to hold it all together. It’s as easy as it sounds and as delicious as it looks!

2. Spicy Sriracha Chex Mix

While the regular recipe usually disappears quickly, this version—kicked up with sriracha—will disappear by the fistful. You’ll need 6 cups of Chex cereal, 2 cups of cheese-flavored crackers, 2 cups of pretzels, and 1 cup of peanuts for the dry ingredients. Combine 4 tbsp. of unsalted butter, ¼ cup sriracha, 2 tbsp. soy sauce, 1 tsp. ginger, and 1 tsp. of garlic powder in a microwavable bowl and heat until the butter is melted. Spread mixture over your cereal mix on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake at 250 degrees for an hour, stirring every fifteen minutes.

3. Bloody Mary Pasta Salad

Why wait until Sunday for your Bloody Mary fix? This way you can have your drink and eat it too. You’ll want to start with cooking 12 ounces of your favorite pasta. From there, you’re going to add all your favorite Bloody Mary ingredients. Chop ½ red bell pepper, 2 celery stalks, mini grape tomatoes, stuffed green olives, and pepperoncinis. Mix with your pasta. Combine ¼ cup of tomato butter, ¼ cup olive oil, lemon juice, ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce, ½ tsp. horseradish and a few shakes of hot sauce. Pour over pasta, mix well, and refrigerate until served. If you want to be fancy, throw in a pound of boiled shrimp!

4. Cheddar Beer Cocktail Wieners

This spin on a classic makes the tasty little dogs irresistible. Tightly wrap each wiener with bacon and secure with a toothpick. Bake for 30-35 minutes at 400 degrees. In a saucepan, heat 2 tbs. butter until melted. Add 1 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 cup of your favorite beer, 1 jar of cheddar pasta sauce, a few dashes of hot sauce, and ½ tsp. of chili powder. Move the sauce to a crock pot for serving. Add the cooled bacon-wrapped wieners to skewers and dip until your stomach is content.

5. Spiked Watermelon

This easy hack is nothing new, but is sure to be a hit with the still-warm temperatures of football season. Simply cut a hole in the top of a large watermelon. Then insert an open vodka bottle in. Place in a cooler with ice and wait until the watermelon soaks up the vodka. Slice and serve as is or use to make cocktails. Either way, you’re going to be MVP!