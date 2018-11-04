Gameday Highlights: Lauren Daigle

Interview: Emilee Calametti

Photos: Sean Gasser

Two time Grammy nominated Christian singer, Lauren Daigle, showed her support at Saturday’s game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Daigle, a Lafayette native, made a stop in Baton Rouge to show LSU and her fans her love for tailgating alongside Lt. Gov. Nungesser. DIG got an all access pass to meet Lt. Gov. Nungesser and talk to Lauren Daigle about tailgating traditions, food, and her prediction for the game!

We wanted to ask you all about your tailgating traditions! Have you always been an LSU fan? Always, my grandmother and grandfather worked here for almost 40 years. My mom and dad went to college here. All my cousins, aunts, uncles, everyone. We grew up going to LSU football games since I was 4 years old! What is your favorite part about tailgating? Food! Definitely food! Is there anything better?! What is your favorite food to eat while you’re tailgating? Oh gosh, that’s a hard one. I love jambalaya. I love all things gumbo. I love all of it. It’s the best. Okay, last question and the most important! Who do you think is going to win today? OF COURSE LSU!

Daigle will continue touring for her newest album “Look Up Child” for the remainder of the year where she will play in her home town of Lafayette twice! So worth the drive, right? Also, make sure to catch her on Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday!