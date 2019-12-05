Geaux Flow IV Spa hydrates customers using intravenous therapy

We all know there’s nothing like a Saturday night in Death Valley (or the hangover that can follow), and Geaux Flow IV provides the perfect hangover solution.

Geaux Flow IV is a Baton Rouge-based medical spa specializing in intravenous hydration treatments with vitamin infusion. They are the only IV spa in the Baton Rouge area.

Geaux Flow IV is able to treat a variety of issues and illnesses. There treatments assist in dehydration, prevention, recovery and relief of illnesses, athletic performance and beauty care.

“We have something for everybody,” said partner and operator Brett McCullough. “Anyone can get the stomach bug or the flu at any time and need fluids and need the vitamins and medications we offer.”

The basic services offered include rehydrating, pain relief, anti-nausea, and energy formulas. These basics can be enhanced by adding upgrades such as vitamin B, detox, and recovery formulas.

Geaux Flow IV also offers signature “cocktails” tailored for various needs such as athletic performance, anti-aging, immune system boost, and hangover cures. While the hangover cure isn’t the only thing they offer, it is a popular treatment that caters towards a niche market of Baton Rouge.

“[IV spas] are really popular in Las Vegas and California, and we saw a need for it in Baton Rouge,” McCullough said.

Geaux Flow IV also offers membership options and packages for repeat visitors. They are located at 11445 Coursey Blvd and are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 6:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are welcome.