Geaux Rouge launches radio program showcasing the best of Baton Rouge

Franz Borghardt, Geaux Rouge founder and owner of The Borghardt Law Firm, has just launched a new downtown Baton Rouge radio show on Talk 107.3 that will be an expansion of his Geaux Rouge social media platform.



The show, airing on Saturdays at noon, will showcase all of the best parts of Baton Rouge from the entrepreneurs to the artists.



“The show will have an ‘expedition Baton Rouge’ feel where we will explore people and their stories, showcasing what our city has to offer from a business, artistic and cultural standpoint,” Borghardt said in a press release. “It will be about expanding our awareness of what is going on in the city and allow people who might not ordinarily have a platform to share what they are doing. Geaux Rouge showcases the known and unknown people and things that make the Baton Rouge experience better.”



The show will feature recurring segments such as LeadingBR and Women in Motion. LeadingBR will focus on highlighting leaders or individuals cultivating leadership in the Baton Rouge community. Women in Motion will celebrate women in Baton Rouge who are making their mark in the community.



Borghardt hopes that the show will expand his presence in the downtown corridor, benefitting his downtown criminal defense practice while also expanding his community efforts and citywide charity events through Geaux Rouge.



“I am very excited to begin this new journey into searching for and sharing the best parts of Baton Rouge with the Talk 107.3 listeners.” Borghardt said.