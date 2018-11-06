This Tuesday is election day in America and here at DIG we think it’s important for you to express your right to vote! To celebrate democracy and election day we are doing a MASSIVE $800 giveaway!!
Here’s how you can enter…
VOTE! Then share a picture of your “I Voted” sticker, or a video telling us why you think it’s important to do. When you share your Instagram story or post, tag @digbatonrouge to be entered into win these great prizes and be sure that you like our page!
These local business agree it’s SO important to vote that they have helped sponsor our give away!
- Tin Roof is giving away..
- 2, 6-packs of GoSe with the Flow
- T-shirt
- $15 gift card
- Mimosa Handcrafted
- Family cuff bracelet
- Agenda Trading Company
- Duffle bag
- Bottle
- Stickers
- Gov’t Taco
- Cups
- Pins
- Gift card
- Theatre Baton Rouge
- 2 season tickets
- Hair Art + Company
- Gift card for a free haircut + product
- Blair Thompson Photography
- 1 hour photoshoot
- Lighthouse Coffee
- $25 gift card
- Hey Penelope
- $50 gift card
- DIG
- 2 t-shirts
- 2 Holiday Cocktail Competition tickets
If you’ve voted early you can still enter to win! Just share a picture of your ballot, sticker, or a video saying why you think it’s important to vote. Just show us you care about voting and that you care about making a difference.
View this post on Instagram
GEAUX VOTE GIVEAWAY! Today is voting day, and we hope you are all headed to the polls. We found some local businesses that also really value your voice! Giveaway includes gift cards, custom photoshoot, SEASON tickets to Theatre Baton Rouge, a Mimosa Handcrafted cuff, t shirts and more- this giveaway is valued at over ✨$800✨ and it could all be yours!! . . HOW TO ENTER- simply make a post or Instagram story about voting! Show us your “I voted” sticker, talk about why it’s important to vote, or tell us why your voice matters. Tag us in it and you’re entered to win! We’ll share some of our favorites ❤️ . . SPONSORS- a big thank you to all these awesome business owners who contributed to the big prize @govttaco @mimosahandcrafted @tinroofbeer @heypenelope @theatrebr @lighthousecoffeebr @agendatradingcompany @hairartandcompany @blairthompson_photos . . Head to the link in our bio for more info!