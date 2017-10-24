George Strait to headline 2nd Superdome Superfest

Bayou Country Superfest will bring in some of the biggest acts in country music for their 2018 festival in New Orleans.

Organizers said George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Midland and more will take to the stage Memorial Day weekend next year.

The country music festival moved to New Orleans while renovations were being done to Tiger Stadium. The Advocate reports that move did not stop a trend of falling ticket sales, and producers want to give New Orleans one more shot to boost attendance.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 2 and range from $49 to $295.