We hope you had as much fun as we did at the Second Annual Baton Rouge Oyster Festival over the weekend! With so much good food and music to be had, we hope your bellies and ears are ready for what’s in store this week!

The Second Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is pleased to announce a ‘Chicken Wings and Mustard Greens’ pre-party on Thursday, May 23 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at the Hollywood Casino, located at 1717 River Road North, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

The Center Stage event will feature Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor along with Henry Turner, Jr.s’ Listening Room All-stars featuring Larry “LZ” Dillon, Uncle Chess, Lee Tyme, ‘Nspire, Wyanda Paul, and Owen Scott. The evening’s performance will close out with a jam session featuring additional selected Soul Food Festival acts. Throughout the night, DJ “Teddy” Lloyd Johnson of Teddy’s Juke Joint will keep the records spinning and the energy going!

Tickets are now available and can be purchased for $25.00 or can be purchased for $30.00 at the door. You must be 21 or older to enter. Each admission gets you a delicious plate of chicken wings and mustard greens to go along with some great music!

The Second Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will take place this weekend, on May 25th and 26th in Downtown Baton Rouge. This free and family-friendly event aims to showcase our rich culture in both our food and music! If you are interested in attending the pre-party this Thursday, tickets can be purchased here. For more information about the upcoming festival, check out their website for all the latest updates!