Get fit: Louisiana Marathon challenges State employees

18 hours ago

When the Louisiana Marathon is run next month, expect a strong showing from Bayou State employees.

The Marathon has announced an improved Louisiana State Challenge, in which all state workers are challenged to compete in one of the events taking place during the 2019 Louisiana MarathonWeekend. This initiative is part of the Marathon’s goal of helping Louisiana and its residents embrace a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Taking up the challenge is Governor John Bel Edwards, who has signed up to participate in the weekend’s 5K. In a video message, Edwards has encouraged State employees and citizens alike to follow his example and take part in the weekend’s events.

“There are so many things to love about our great state, from our cuisine to our music and fun-loving culture, but being ranked 49th on the list of healthy states tells us we need to do more to become active and develop healthier lifestyles,” said Edwards. “I gladly accepted the challenge of participating in this year’s race weekend and I’m encouraging my fellow Louisianans to join me.”

The winning state division will receive a custom trophy to be held at their office until the 2020 race weekend, as well as a free lunch from FRESHJUNKIE for winning employees.

“The main mission of The Louisiana Marathon is to encourage our community to embrace a more active lifestyle and help us become a healthier, fitter state,” said Co Owner/Founder of The Louisiana Marathon Pat Fellows. “We are excited to welcome Governor John Bel Edwards to the event this year, and we look forward to celebrating with him at the finish line.”

More information on marathon weekend events, including how to sign up, can be found here.

 

