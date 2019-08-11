Get game day ready at the Fifth annual Fall Fashion Fest on August 24

Grab a drink and shop game day looks at the Fall Fashion Fest later this month.

The Baton Rouge Fashion Council is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fashion Fest on Aug. 24 at Tin Roof Brewing Company from 4-7 pm. The tailgate-themed event celebrates the kickoff of football season and is a one-stop-shop for LSU game day looks.

The event will feature over 20 vendors, a complimentary braid bar and tailgating games, and the outdoor fashion show will be hosted by Miss LSU-USA 2019, Keighley Kelley.

The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public, but individuals must be 21 years old or older to enter the Tin Roof tap room.

Vendor, modeling, volunteering and other information can be found here.