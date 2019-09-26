Get in a fall mood with these Baton Rouge events

It’s fall, ya’ll, and that means cooler weather, pumpkin everything and a little spook. With autumn days feeling less draining than those of summer, you may find yourself wanting to spend more time outside. But what to do? Look no further for ideas of how to spend your fall days in Baton Rouge.



LSU Rural Life Museum

Visit the Rural Life Museum for fall themed events all season. Harvest days, Sept. 28 to 29, is a live demonstration of 19th century farm duties, with fun activities like soap making and wagon rides for all. See more fall events from the museum here.



Fall Concert

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is a volunteer community band that plays several free concerts a year. Don’t miss their fall concert at First Presbytarian Church on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.



Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival

Experience a spectacular light show from nearly 20 hot air balloons. During the event, you can enjoy a tethered balloon ride, listen to live music, go for a carnival ride and even witness the Boucherie Festival — a cracklin’ and jambalaya cook-off. The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place on Sept. 26 to 29 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Admittance into the event is $5 for adults.

White Star Market

Grab a bite to eat at White Star and join in on the many activities they have lined up for this fall. Grab a glass of your favorite pinot on Wine Down Wednesdays, learn how to make pumpkin arrangements and autumn wreaths, shop at their Farmers’ Market and more! See a full list of events at White Star here.

Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch

Visit Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch in Hammond for fall family fun. It’s the perfect place to pack a picnic, paint a pumpkin or get lost in a hay maze. See a full list of available activities here. Admission is $7 for children and free for adults.



Baton Rouge Scavenger Hunt

What better way to celebrate cooler weather than with exploring Baton Rouge? Using the Let’s Roam app, you can discover landmarks, art and history you might have looked over before. Find hidden treasures and earn points as you race the clock to earn the highest score in Baton Rouge! This is perfect for a fall date night, birthday party or group bonding experience.

Yoga on Tap

Enjoy the weather and get your zen on every Wednesday at Tin Roof Brewing Co. This is your opportunity to have a brew and take a breather after school or work.

Angola Prison Rodeo

Every Sunday in October, the Angola Prison hosts a rodeo where offenders can participate in the competitions like bull riding and barrel racing. You can shop around for hobbycraft items like inmate-made furniture or jewelry. Learn more about the rodeo’s history and how it benefits the community here. Tickets can be purchased for $20, and gates open at 9 a.m.



LSU AgCenter Corn Maze

Get into the autumn spirit by spending your October Saturdays at the Botanic Gardens. Find your way through the corn maze, or try your hand at pumpkin decorating. No matter your preferred fall activity, this corn maze has it all.



Mid City Makers Market

Show your local artists some love at the MMM. Enjoy live music and a full bar while you shop around for locally made jewelry, art, soap and a whole lot more. Catch the next one on Oct. 19, and don’t forget to mark your calendars for MMM’s annual White Light Night on Nov. 22.

Goat Yoga at LSU

LSU’s UREC is hosting goat yoga on Oct. 23. You can read more about it here.



Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

Starting Oct. 29, you can enjoy daily attractions like racing pigs, magicians and fair rides. Tickets for the fair $5 Monday through Thursday and $10 Friday through Sunday.



Baton Rouge Zoo

The Baton Rouge Zoo hosts a variety of seasonal events for all ages. From beer tastings to live music, Brew at the Zoo on Oct. 4 is the perfect fall activity for those 21 and over. For family fun, head to Boo at the Zoo in mid-October.

The 13th Gate

You can find everything you need for the perfect fall/halloween themed night here. Grab a few of your friends and try an Escape the Room, or head to Carnevil where you can play haunted games and watch special performances by the Inferneaux Fire Troupe every Friday and Saturday in October, along with free concerts on select dates.



Fifolet Halloween Festival

Fall means spooky season is near, and getting in the Halloween spirit is a breeze with this weeklong celebration. From a zombie pub crawl to horror movie trivia and even a Halloween parade, Fifolet is your guide to all things spooky in Baton Rouge.



Halloween Cookie Decorating

Learn how to decorate your Halloween cookies like a pro at Light House Coffee on Oct. 30. In your 1.5 hour session, you will receive three large cookies, 9 icing bags, decorations and step-by-step instructions. Tickets are $32.



Circa 1857’s Fall Ball

Dance the night away at Circa’s Fall Ball on Nov. 7. Sport your best vintage attire and grab a drink at the open bar. Admission is $25 per person.



Cap City Beer Fest

Support Companion Animal Alliance while sipping on your favorite brew. Enjoy access to unlimited sampling from beers around the world, and don’t forget to bring your dog! Get your tickets here.