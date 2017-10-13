Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Get inspired at TBR Costume Sale

Russell Jones
7 hours ago

Theatre Baton Rouge’s annual Costume Sale does more than help keep the lights on for cast and crew.

It’s an opportunity to find some vintage or modern looks, and maybe get the costume together you always wanted for Halloween. Furniture and props from past shows will also be on sale, with some items starting at 50 cents each.

Clothing is available in all sizes, though the theatre warns children’s sizes are limited.

The sale will run Oct. 13 and 14 with hours Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call the box office at (225) 924-6496.

Image: Theatre Baton Rouge / Facebook

Comments

X