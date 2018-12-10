Get into the spirit: five places to see light displays this weekend

This time last year we had a little help getting into the Christmas spirit from Mother Nature, as a blanket of snow covered the ground in Baton

Rouge. If you’re looking for a boost of Christmas spirit this year, the answer could be one of the area’s dazzling Christmas light displays. Here are five places to get your twinkle on, without having to do it yourself!

View this post on Instagram Took the #twins to see our light show #brglights A post shared by Rmoore (@robbiemoore81) on Nov 25, 2018 at 7:17pm PST

Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General

This is the second year that you can find a twinkling, singing, and musically synchronized light display at the corner of Bluebonnet and Picardy. Walk through

their Winter Wonderland, which includes one 40-foot mega tree, a 12-foot walk-through Christmas ornament along with colorfully lit candy canes, a gingerbread house, a 9-foot Cajun alligator, snowmen, 8 singing Christmas trees, gingerbread kids, and more than 100,000 lights. Starts at 5:30 p.m. Through December 31. Free.

Lights of Hazzard County

Drive through John Schneider Studios to view the Christmas in Hazzard County Light Show. You’ll hear the voices of your favorite characters along the way. Stop at Miss Shirley’s for hot cocoa and cookies, along with fun items from the gift store. $20 General Admission ticket allows one car to drive through the display. December 13-16; December 20-23; December 27-31. 6050 Florida Boulevard, Holden, Louisiana 70744.

Zoo Lights at Baton Rouge Zoo

A festive mile-long trail through the Zoo with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday displays. Nightly from 5:30-8:00. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Adults/Teens: $5. Seniors: $4. Ages 2-12: $3. Friends of the Zoo Members: $3 per person​. Each person who brings a non-perishable food item to support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will receive a 50% discount from the regular admission price.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

Now through January 6, Drive through over 2 miles of custom made displays that dance to the music played over the radio in your car and see the 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS like you’ve never seen it. 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales, LA 70737. Monday –Friday from 6:00-10:00

p.m. $25 per car or van.

Reflections of the Season

Enjoy the magic of Reflections of the Season as you walk or drive through an amazing lights display. Check their website for information on horse and buggy rides, ice fishing, snow patch, and Santa visits. $5 per car/passenger van or bus. $1 per person. 2750 N. Westport Dr. Port Allen, LA 70767.

