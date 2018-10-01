Dig Baton Rouge
Get Moving

Activewear to keep you looking and feeling good

Models:  Lucy Raborn, Sarah Kate Reynolds, Kaitlyn Walker

Photos by Mandy Samson

Styled by Morgan Maughan

White bra: “free to be moved bra” Lululemon $68
White leggings: “train times 7/8 pant” Lululemon $98

 

Grey jacket: “define jacket” Lululemon $118
Plum leggings: “wunder under HR tight” Lululemon $98
Lavender sports bra: “Radiant rhapsody bra” Lululemon $58
Shoes: model’s own

 

Military jacket: stylists’ own
Army Sports bra: “invigorate bra” Lululemon $52
Olive biker: “train times short” Lululemon $58
Taupe sparkle sneaker: Eros $231
Beige backpack: Eros $148

 

