Tchefuncte River Lighthouse

Madisonville, Louisiana

65 miles from Baton Rouge

Photo by infrogmation

This towering stalwart of the North Shore has been leading ships across Lake Ponchartrain to the mouth of the Tchefuncte River for almost 200 years. It was occupied until 1939, after electricity made lighthouse keepers obsolete, and the original keeper’s building can now be found at the Lake Ponchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville. Recent years have seen an effort to restore the tower, and now every National Lighthouse Day on August 8, it is home to a fireworks show and celebration.

Cemetery

New Orleans, Louisiana

82 miles from Baton Rouge

Photo by Brando.n on Flickr

The cemeteries of New Orleans can be imposing, with their seemingly endless rows of tall white mausoleums. They aren’t all creepy, though – some house truly moving and heartfelt tributes to the dead. The St. Roch cemeteries show off this duality nicely – while #2 showcases photos of the deceased beautifully framed in the headstones, the chapel of cemetery #1 houses a room strewn with prosthetic feet and other grisly relics.

Grand Cote National Wildlife Refuge

Marksville, Louisiana

93 miles from Baton Rouge

Set along a shallow wetland just a few miles west of Marksville, Grand Cote is smack in the middle of two migration routes, meaning it’s a year-round destination for seeing all types of bird species. In winter, huge flocks of stunning snow geese are a common sight. The refuge is home to endangered species as well, with bald eagles and Louisiana black bears all spotted from time to time.

Indian Creek

Recreation Area

Woodworth, Louisiana

120 miles from Baton Rouge

Photo by finchlake2000 on Flickr

Our farthest destination, but Indian Creek Reservation Area is worth the two-hour drive. Set on the beautiful Indian Creek Reservoir, the campground has space for RVs and tent camping for overnight stays, and picnic tables for the day trippers. It also hosts three swimming beaches and a boat ramp for some aquatic fun as the weather warms up.

Homeplace Plantation

Hahnville, Louisiana

68 miles from Baton Rouge

Once considered one of the finest examples of French colonial cottage architecture in existence, this old sugar plantation home has fallen into disrepair in the last few years. While it still sits on beautiful grounds populated with large live oaks, the house itself is not open to the public and most of the buildings have not been repaired from storm damage in years. Still, if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t mind hanging out in graveyards, it does have a certain spooky charm.

Comments