Football officially returns to Death Valley Saturday night, and there are some changes at Tiger Stadium this year.

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all home games this year. This year, diaper bags will not be allowed into the stadium according to LSU Athletics. Small clutch purses will still be allowed if they’re small enough, along with seat cushion which have no pockets. A complete list of prohibited items can be found here.

Fans may also notice new and improved access to restrooms as well as new food options in the stadium. During the offseason 34 bathrooms were refurbished and seven new restrooms were added, according to LSU. Aramark will also be serving up new items at the concession stands, including Creole Gumbo Nachos, Crawfish Stak, Gumbo Poutine Stak, and Tasso White Beans.

The new Lower South Concourse work has been completed, taking the place of the dorms which used to occupy the South Endzone. The area will help provide easier fan access to the stadium, and be a place to shelter in bad weather.

Fans driving into Baton Rouge are encouraged to carpool, and parking is available at the Union Square Garage and Lot 407 at the corner of Skip Bertman and River Road. Parking passes for the Union Square Garage cost $30, while Lot 407 passes cost $50. Fans must purchase these in advance at www.LSUtix.net. Both areas are open for parking at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Free parking is available in Hayfield, Levee South, Gourrier South, LSU Golf Course and the old front nine off of Burbank.

Nicholson Drive between North Stadium and South Stadium will also be closed after the game to let people cross the street safely. Traffic will be forced north and south at these streets with no cross traffic allowed. You can check out the 2017 Football parking map for more details on parking and traffic routes following the game.

Free ADA parking is available in Lot 409, the Hall of Fame Lot at Alex Box, with a shuttle running five hours before kickoff. A state-issued hang tag must be shown for access to the lot.

LSU takes on Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Image: LSU Athletics

