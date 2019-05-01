Get Ready to Say “Aw” for this Edition of Shelter Pets of the Week!

Hey all you, pet enthusiasts! This week we have four pets from our friends over at Cat Haven, CAA, and Recuse. Rehome. Repeat who are in need of a good home. Take a look at our featured Shelter Pets and see if one could be the right fit for your home!

From Cat Haven, Here’s Miss Mardi!

Miss Mardi may have been found in the woods, but she is a city girl at heart! This black beauty is about a year old and loves a quiet home life. She enjoys cuddling with her humans and gets along well with other cats. She is a little timid at first, so she may be hesitant to embrace young children.



Say hello to Miss Mardi!

To learn more about Miss Mardi and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, Here’s Bliss!

Have you been thinking about getting a puppy but have been on the fence because the thought of house training makes your head spin? Well, CAA has the cutest solution for you — meet Bliss! This shy but sweet as candy girl is about 5.5 months old. Her foster mom reports that she is house trained, crate trained, walks well on a leash, is great with other dogs, and loves car rides. Bliss’ foster mom says this pup has some border collie in her and possibly some pointer as well, which means she’s pretty smart. Getting her to learn basic commands should be a breeze!

Make way for Bliss!

The ideal home for Bliss wuld be one that has at least one other dog and older kids because of her shy nature. If you are ready to give Bliss the loving and patient home she deserves, email our foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org.



From Rescue. Rehome. Repeat, Here’s Hermione and Dionysus!

Hermione is a black domestic shorthair, who is also about a year old. She’s a very stereotypical black cat and is a rather mysterious lady! Although Hermoine can be pretty relaxed, she can also be very independent who loves to play with chasing toys. She likes attention and to be petted, but on her terms. Your heart will melt, however, when she curls up next to you when she wants some love!

Here’s the lovely Hermione!

This little guy is Dionysus. He and his siblings were taken in by an Animal Control Officer who found them in an overturned kennel discarded by the trash. From there, they ended up in their current foster mom’s house and have been doing much better! Dionysus is the second biggest of the bunch and loves to wrestle with his bigger brother Apollo. When he gets tired he can PASS out like no one’s business and will just plop down wherever he can spread out and go to sleep.

Say hello to Dionysus!

If you are interested in adopting Hermoine or Dionysus please go to Rescue. Rehome. Repeat’s website and fill out an application at www.rrrofsouthla.com

Rescue. Rehome. Repeat is looking for good foster homes to help raise their lost and found critters. They provide food, vetting, flea meds, and litter (for cat fosters). If anyone is interested, they can fill out an application to foster, and RRR’s volunteer coordinator will reach out. Please note that this is a significant commitment and a challenging responsibility. Those that wish to volunteer are expected to provide a safe and nurturing home!