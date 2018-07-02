Get the Glow

Homemade beauty for every body and budget

Tired of paying a fortune for beauty products that are just ok? Well, look no further than your fridge. So many of the products we buy get their mojo from ingredients we eat daily. Instead of shelling out those big bucks, invite your friends over and cook up some homemade products that will leave your skin feeling beautiful and refreshed.

Please note: All of the products below should be applied to a washed face, free of excess oil and makeup. These products may not be suitable for all skin types so if you are particularly sensitive, try it on your hand first before applying to the face/body.

ROSE WATER TONER

This recipe is ideal for normal to oily skin. The witch hazel serves as the astringent and the glycerin rejuvenates by adding moisture. The rose water isn’t just for the gorgeous smell. It has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce redness. An all-round good combo, it isn’t harsh and can be used daily before bed.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup witch hazel

• 1 cup rose water

• 2 tsp glycerin

* Witch hazel and glycerin can be found at any pharmacy.

Rose water can be tricky to find. I found mine at Target or

you can order it for pennies online.

Directions:

• Combine and decant into bottle.

• Use every night after you have washed your face and

before you moisturize.

AVOCADO, LEMON & HONEY FACE MASK

This masks gives skin that bee-utiful glow. The avocado is full of Vitamin E (which gives you a plump up), the lemon juice clarifies and honey’s antibacterial properties help keep your face clear. What does the egg yolk do? That’s the lagniappe, hydrating and moisturizing any patches of dry skin.

Ingredients:

• 1/2 ripe avocado

• 1 tbsp pure honey

• 1/2 tsp freshly squeezed lemon Juice

• 1 egg yolk

Directions:

• Mash avocado with a fork until thick paste.

• Add additional ingredients. Combine.

• Apply to face with fingers. Allow it to sit for 20 mins. Rinse.

BROWN SUGAR BODY SCRUB

Brown sugar is more than delicious. It deposits moisture into your skin, while fighting those pesky toxins that keep skin dull… and that’s not even the best part. Salt scrubs can cause skin tears and some store-bought exfoliators use plastic beads. Brown sugar’s smaller beads make them easier to dissolve down the drain (eco-friendly) and do the job without being harsh on your skin.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup dark brown sugar

• 1/2 cup coconut oil

• 1 tsp citrus essential oil

Directions:

• Combine coconut oil and essential oils.

• Add to brown sugar and mix.

• Use in shower, apply to body and scrub. Rinse.

Photos by Ailsa von Dobeneck