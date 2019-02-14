Get wild with The Baton Rouge Zoo at Perkins Rowe

The Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo will be prowling Perkins Rowe for the 3rd “Wild Day at the Rowe” event on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The event features fun for the whole family, including meet and greets with ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music from DJ Bob, face painting for the kids, corn hole games and more! There will also be an interactive music performance by Bloco Jacare from 11:00 – 11:30am.

“What could be more fantastic that bringing our animal ambassadors & wild animal facts to one of Baton Rouge’s most family-friendly settings,” said Phil Frost, Zoo Director. “We are looking forward to bringing that excitement & education to the community with another amazing day at the Rowe.”

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the ambassador animals and take photos with them in the Great Hall, the covered area in front the Cinemark theater. Just remember – this is not a petting zoo, so no touching the animals!

A Zoo representative will host live presentations with a different ambassador animal at the following times. Weather permitting, these animals could include, but are not limited to: Tenrec, Speckled King Snake, Screech Owl, Bearded Dragon, Legless Lizard, Box Turtle, American Alligators, Ball Pythons, Leopard Gecko and more.

10:00 – 10:15 am

10:45 – 11:00 am

11:30 – 11:45 am

12:15 – 12:45 pm

“We love seeing the community come together in mass to attend this growing and evolving event,” stated Erinn Sala, Perkins Rowe Marketing Manager. “Perkins Rowe is committed to enhancing our local community, and we value our collaboration with Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo.”