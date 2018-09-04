Gettin’ Figgy

Bacon & Fig Events team keeps things fresh and delicious

Chef Justin Ferguson is becoming a household name in the 225 and beyond. After completing two tours in Iraq, Chef enrolled in the Louisiana Culinary Institute (LCI). He then moved to Boston and Chicago, where he created amazing dishes for some of the cities’ most acclaimed restaurants, including the Michelin Guide Good Standard La Storia (epic). Though he loved these experiences, he loved Baton Rouge more and came home to share his talents with the Capital region, and boy are we happy he did.

He hit the ground running upon his return and it has been all uphill from there. He began as Executive Chef at Stroubes downtown then opened the trendy and seriously saucy BRQ Seafood and Barbeque (BRQ) with partners in 2017. Launching Bacon & Fig Events, the catering arm of LCI and BRQ, seemed like the next logical step. From tailgates to weddings to corporate events, the Bacon & Fig team brings the heat. What makes them different than the normal catering experience?

“We aren’t bound by one flavor profile. Because of our connection to LCI, we have an awesome highly-trained team that can deliver whatever vibe you are looking for. Italian? Indian? Big Tailgate? Small Party? We can do it all,” said Chef Ferguson.

They even have access to the LCI garden out back.

“We focus on farm to table. We like to be as fresh as you can get”, said Chef Jeremiah Rasco, who is the Director of Catering.

So how does the process work? The team starts with a consultation and creates a menu that suits your tastes. Voila! It’s chill and relaxed and doesn’t get those “omg I’m having an event” panic vibes going. Actually, you don’t even have to leave the house. Sample menus and pricing are online.

We tried some Bacon & Fig favorites. The team of LCI talents had some of the signature dishes at the ready. The dessert, a bacon fig tart with a goat cheese mascarpone and blueberry sauce, looked like art. It was two bites of sweet and salty, perfect for those looking for a little something that isn’t too heavy. We also tried their habanero glazed smoked wings, which are a hit during football season. They can be ordered a day ahead of your tailgate and had a delicious smoky sweetness. There was a farmhouse club, popular with the corporate crowd. It was enormous, stacked so high with meats, cheeses, and had homemade pickles and chips alongside. This was not some sad looking average sandwich you often see at meetings. What was our favorite dish of the tasting? The Cajun chicken pasta. This main is popular with the wedding and big event crowd. The seasoning on the chicken was intensely flavorful and delicious. It seems they can do it all.

So what is next for Chef Justin? You know that amazing Cajun chicken rub? Well, the team is about to start selling rubs and spices in stores and online. Keep an eye on their Facebook pages for those announcements. The BRQ team is also set to open a new location in Denham Springs in September with all those favorites we love from the original location. It will be located at 240 Range Blvd.

Find Bacon & Fig Events sample menus and pricing at baconandfigevents.com or on Facebook and Instagram @baconandfig.

Photos by Sean Gasser