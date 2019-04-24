Getting Down and Munching Out at Bumsteers

We knew Bumsteers would open with a dreamy space and patio, but we are happy to report that the food offerings are just as exciting!

Even though the menu is filled with your standard bar food fares like burgers, nachos, and tacos, it also has a few touches that sets it apart from your typical casual eatery.

The burger listings include some classic options, as well as some out of the box and lighter choices. To feed your classic cravings, you can get a Double Classic Burger with good ol’American cheese. It’s got that great comfort satisfaction that a burger brings with its flavorful patty and fresh topping goodness. Lighter options are available if you want to mix it up with a tuna burger or grilled chicken and eggplant sandwich. You can feed your adventurous side with the Welcome to Graceland Burger – beef patty, bacon, house-made peanut butter, and caramelized bananas. The menu also says you can also order a classic burger with “anything we have in the kitchen on it” – dream big, you guys!

Vegetarians rejoice! I tried the Not Your Father’s Burger and it hit all the right notes. It’s smokey and flavorful and so well balanced. The cauliflower, black bean and quinoa patty with garlic, mushroom and onion spread pairs so well with the marinated arugula.

Brisket nachos (which I had and am already craving again) are available too, as well as brisket, shrimp or chicken tacos – all with really well thought out toppings.

Aside from these really interesting offerings and a wide range of fresh toppings, what really caught my eye were the list of sides. Bumsteers offers 4 types of fries; regular (seasoned); Fancy Fries with parmesan, garlic and truffle; Green Chili Queso Fries; and Bumfries with bacon, pulled pork, queso blanco, jalapenos and brisket gravy.

If you even make it past that fries list, there is a slew of other, lighter side options. Street corn, mac and cheese, mashed sweet potatoes and parsnips, black beans and rice, marinated cucumbers and tomatoes, and Mexican risotto are all available for just $4. Several games, such as pool and foosball, are installed upstairs to give you and your friends some options while hanging out or waiting on that drink (their robust drink menu will surely satisfy beer and cocktail lovers).

Whether you are looking for a burger joint, a bar, a game room, or a nice place to have a great dinner with friends and family, Bumsteers is the answer. Now open at 3109 Perkins Rd, be sure to follow their Instagram and Facebook for all future updates!