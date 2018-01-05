Getting “Wicked” for Alzheimer’s research

People will be going green – emerald green, specifically – to raise some green this weekend for Alzheimer’s research in Baton Rouge.

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area will put on “A Wicked Evening” with singer Tina Mancuso this Saturday, Jan. 6 to raise money for research.

Mancuso and her band Carbon Copy will perform alongside United We Jam at the Oz-themed party. Guests are encouraged to bust out their best Yellow Brick Road threads, with prizes for best costume.

Food, music, and dancing will be part of the festivities, and all funds donated to Alzheimer’s Services stay in the local parishes.

“A Wicked Evening” will take last from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

Image: “Wicked” original Broadway cast photo