Stars of the TLC show “Ghost Brothers” are returning to Louisiana in a new episode of the show scheduled to air Friday, The Advocate reports. This time, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey are visiting Longleaf Sawmill in Longleaf, Louisiana. The sawmill is supposedly haunted by the spirits of workers who died in the facility.

“We’re actually getting quite fond of Louisiana, so when we went to Longleaf (in the central part of the state) to do the sawmill, we felt right at home being in the South,” Mass said, according to The Advocate.

In season one of the show, the brothers visited Magnolia Plantation in Derry, Louisiana, and The Delta Queen in Houma, Louisiana.

See a preview for the show below:

