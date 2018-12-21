Giddyup, BR – Bayou Country Superfest returns to Tiger Stadium

After after spending the last two years in New Orleans, The Bayou Country Superfest is set to return to Baton Rouge in 2019 .

Taking place over Memorial Day weekend at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, the popular country music festival is back thanks in part to financial incentives offered by the state.

A lineup for this year’s event has yet to be announced, but is sure to include top names in country music – past lineups have seen performances from Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Taylor Swift, to name only a few.

Check the festival’s website for a lineup announcement, due sometime in early 2019. In the meantime, let us know who you’d most like to see when the Bayou Country Superfest makes its BR return in our poll: