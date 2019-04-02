Gilla Brewing Stole the Show at Zapp’s International Beerfest

Gilla Brewing – one of the new area breweries planning to open in Gonzales in 2019 – was the shining star at Zapp’s International Beerfest this year.

While attendees always flock to the home brew tents to try these hard-to-get-your-hands-on libations, most of the excitement found was in the line for Gilla Brewing. Baton Rouge beer enthusiasts haven’t had many chances to try Gilla as they prep for their September opening, but the hype was real, and the expectations were exceeded.

I tasted their spread with some fellow beer lovers (and even some beer makers) and the reactions were all of pure joy! Gilla came in strong with 8 brews of a wide variety, and each was brewed true to its type with loads of flavor.

As a lover of Berliner Weisse, I jumped right into their Weekend at Bernie’s, an imperial Berliner Weisse with pink guava and tangerine. I followed it with Beauty Behind the Madness, a mixed berry Berliner. They were as beautiful as they were tangy, fruity and refreshing. Each of their IPAs – the house IPA and the Double Dry Hopped version of the same – were balanced and delightful. My dark beer loving friends raved about the Neapolitan Feels, noting that it really did taste like delicious melted ice cream.

If more of this is to come from Gilla, count me in and in again.

Follow along their progress via Instagram and keep your fingers crossed as they prep for opening in September.