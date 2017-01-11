It’s that time of year again — Girl Scout Cookie season.

Girl Scouts will begin taking orders on Jan. 13 and will sell boxes of the treats at locations around Baton Rouge from Feb. 24 through March 12, according to a Girl Scouts of Louisiana East news release.

This year is the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies sales.

“Everyone has a special place in their heart for Girl Scout cookies,” said Alisha Moore, Chief Customer Experience Officer, of Girl Scouts Louisiana East in the release. “Not only do they taste delicious, but our customers know that by purchasing Girl Scout cookies they are helping girls to fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, and change the world.”

In honor of the anniversary, a new cookie is on the market: The Girl Scout S’mores cookie.

GSLE will offer nine cookie varieties, including:

Girl Scout S’mores

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties

Shortbread

Peanut Butter Sandwich

Lemonades

Thanks-A-Lot

Trios

