Technology often makes daily life easier, and this time it’s making it convenient to feed your sweet tooth.

You can now find out where to buy your Girl Scout cookies through an app, WAFB reports.

The organization’s Cookie Finder can be used on both iOS and Android devices from Feb. 24 until March 12 to find cookie booths run by Girl Scouts Louisiana East. Just enter your zip code or GPS and you’ll be able to find the nearest tasty treats.

Cookies are $4 a box.

