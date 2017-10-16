Give back through mentoring

A new mentoring initiative for black young men in Baton Rouge begins Monday.

The Urban Congress of Baton Rouge launched MentoringBR earlier this month. Registration began today for people who wished to help partner with teens or youth and give them more strong adult role models in their lives.

Signing up for the initiative gets you into one of two classes for mentorship training in January, which is National Mentoring Month. The Urban Congress hopes to train 1,000 community members by the end of that month.

Vincent Tolliver told WAFB there are already hundreds of mentors spread through various programs such as Big Buddy around Baton Rouge, but there is still a need for more community outreach.

“I know kids within the community, they need somebody they can talk to other than their parents, or you know, just somebody that they can really reach out to and engage with,” he said.

If you would like to take part, click here.

Image: MentoringBR.com