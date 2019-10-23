Go beyond donuts at District Donuts with these delicious menu items

District Donuts opened in Baton Rouge in 2017, and patrons of the New Orleans-based donut shop flocked in for the sweet treats. When you see their gorgeous, out-of-the-box donuts in the display case, it’s really hard to look past them. But here’s a hot take – everything else District Donuts makes is even better than their donuts.

The ultimate sweet treat sits humbly beside their donuts like it’s not one of the greatest things you will ever taste. If you know, you know – I’m talking about their cinnamon rolls. They top them with a dusting of sugar, then creme brulee the top for a crispy topping to a perfectly gooey cinnamon roll that’s cooked just enough.

No sweet tooth? They’ve got you covered. They make a flaky, buttery biscuit that’s also out of the world. You can a biscuit plain, with egg and cheese, with homemade turkey sausage and cane syrup, with praline bacon and fried egg, or with hot chicken and honey butter. I repeat: hot chicken honey butter French toast biscuit.

For even more savory breakfast treats, you can have tacos on house-made tortillas or any of their killer kolaches. Think District is only great for breakfast? Wrong again. They have incredible burger and fried chicken sliders and full-sized burgers (including veggie) with waffle fries.

They round off their all-day eating menu with great coffee, craft soda and craft beer.

Everything at District Donuts screams homemade because it is. They put so much attention into the flavor details of every dish they make – certainly not what you expect from a donut shop. Stop thinking District is just about the donuts, and give these other dishes a try.