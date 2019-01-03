Go green: Salads under $10

January is for salad shaming – eating salad because you are ashamed about what just happened. We could all use more vegetables in our lives, especially right now, but eating a $16 salad when there is a cheaper more delicious option is just a sad salad – or sadlad, as I like to say.

Here are a few places with killer salad that won’t break the bank.

Serop’s Express

Serop’s Chicken Salad has chopped greens, chicken, tomatoes and feta with greek dressing. A junior size is just $6.10 and enough for most people. If you are extra hungry, the small will still run you under $10.

Salad Shop

This one exceeds $10 if you add meat. However, for $7.25, you can get 4 topping choices including boiled eggs, nuts and beans, so you can build a really filling meatless meal.

Fresh Junkie

Building your own salad or choosing one of Fresh Junkie’s creations is a fresh meal that won’t break the bank. Their salads average $7 without meat, $8.50 if you add quinoa and $8.75 if you add grilled chicken. Building your own gives you greens, 4 toppings and one cheese. Fresh junkie also offers salad subscriptions – an awesome option for on-the-go folks trying to make good choices.

Maxwell’s

I won’t try to guess where Maxwell’s salads fall on the health scale, but I will tell you they are incredible. A small caesar, add chicken runs $8. It comes loaded with fresh, flavorful shaved chicken breast and the dressing is perfect. I will also vouch for the Pear and Manchego Salad with marcona almonds and fig vinaigrette as a fantastic way to spend $8.

Izzo’s

While Izzo’s is famous for illegal burritos and fantastic nachos, they also manager to pull off a great salad. Bring your strength, or order online and pick it up to avoid the nacho temptation. You can get a hefty tex-mex style salad with any of their proteins for under $10.

Eat the salads, folks – king cake season is coming. Where’s your favorite place to veg out? Let us know in the comments.