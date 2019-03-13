Go Local for Your St. Patty’s Beverages

Baton Rouge’s newest distillery has got you covered for this weekend’s St. Patrick’s day libations. Laissez Versez offers locally influenced liquors and whiskey, with rum on the way.

Their C’est Bon liquor has chocolate, coffee, cherry and caramel flavors – perfect for adding a punch to your morning coffee. Flambeaux, their cinnamon liquor, means you never have to have Fireball again – ever. It’s a delicious, local and fiery alternative.

You can also visit your local taprooms for festive beer options. Within the same building complex as Laissez Versez, you can grab a growler of Southern Craft Brewing’s Irish Cream Stout, which will be tapping on Friday night. Tin Roof has its Magic Marshmallows Coffee Stout available this week, as well.

Stock up locally this weekend and always drink responsibly.

Hours of Operation:

Laissez Versez:

Thursday to Friday 5-8 PM

Saturday from 10 AM-8 PM

Southern Craft Brewing

Wednesday to Friday 5-9 PM

Saturday from 1-9 PM

Sunday 11 AM-4 PM (with brunch!)

Tin Roof

Tuesday to Friday 4-10 PM

Saturday from noon-10 PM

Sunday from noon-8 PM



