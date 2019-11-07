Go-to local restaurants for any of your Sunday night needs

There are a lot of great reasons to dine out on a Sunday night, which begs the question – why are so many restaurants closed?

We’ve all Sunday Funday’d ourselves into a serious hunger, found ourselves needing to catch up with family or friends on a Sunday night, or really just wanting to end the weekend with a bang, only to realize our go-to spot closed early. Fear not, no matter what you need for Sunday dinner, Baton Rouge has you covered.

Sometimes visitors arrive on Sunday, and they show up real hungry, ready for some local grub and a good time. Luckily, Parrain’s and Chimes, two Baton Rouge staples for casual, but good cajun classics are open for dinner. They both offer a great atmosphere that rustic, warm and welcoming – the perfect start of a visit to Baton Rouge!

There are a lot of ways to work up a hunger on a Sunday night. Whether you play BREC co-ed ball, took a long run or bike ride, or did a full day of house cleaning, you earned yourself a good, shameless meal. You can reward all that hard work at Our Mom’s, or Elsie’s Plate and Pie. Each one offers the hearty, comforting meal you want after a long day and prepared with butter and love, in someone else’s kitchen.

That “going out” vibe can be hard to track down on a Sunday. If you are looking to catch up with friends in an upbeat, fun atmosphere, Umami has you covered for a fun sushi fix, and Superior Grill has all your Tex mex party needs covered, even on Sunday nights.

The toughest Sunday night challenge might be when clients arrive in town on a Sunday, and you need to take them out to eat. Luckily, The Gregory or Rouj Creole open their gorgeous, sophisticated dining rooms for Sunday dinner. The food has enough southern charm and class to impress your clients and prep them for whatever awaits at Monday meetings.

Want to Sunday Funday until Monday? Olive or Twist and Mid City Beer Garden are open until Midnight, so the fun doesn’treallyhave to end… until Monday.

