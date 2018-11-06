Go Vote Giveaway

This Tuesday is election day in America and here at DIG we think it’s important for you to express your right to vote! To celebrate democracy and election day we are doing a MASSIVE $800 give-away!!

Here’s how you can enter…

VOTE! Then share a picture of your “I Voted” sticker, or a video telling us why you think it’s important to do. When you share your Instagram story or post, tag @digbatonrouge to be entered into win these great prizes.

These local business agree it’s SO important to vote that they have helped sponsor our give away!

Tin Roof is giving away.. 2 6-packs of GoSe with the Flow t shirt $15 gift card

Mimosa Handcrafted family cuff bracelet

Agenda Trading Company duffle bag bottle stickers

Gov’t Taco is giving away cups pins gift card

Theatre Baton Rouge 2 season tickets

Hair Art + Company gift card for a free haircut + product

Blair Thompson Photography 1 hour photoshoot

Lighthouse Coffee $25 gift card

Hey Penelope $50 gift card

DIG 2 t-shirts 2 Holiday Cocktail Competition tickets



If you’ve voted early you can still enter to win! Just share a picture of your ballot, sticker, or a video saying why you think it’s important to vote. Just show us you care about voting and that you care about making a difference.

via GIPHY