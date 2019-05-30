Deaf Focus, a local community agency serving our Deaf community, will be holding a fundraiser called “Good Burgers for a Good Cause”, this evening. The event will take place at the new Baton Rouge Burgersmith location on Highland and Old Perkins, and will start at 5 p.m. The focus for this event is to promote a Deaf-Friendly business as well as raise funds for Deaf Focus’s upcoming Kidz Kamp in June.

The Burgersmith staff have been given training in basic American Sign Language to better communicate with Deaf and/or Hard of Hearing customers. Angie Doyle, Director of Marketing for Burgersmith, has been both supportive and instrumental in the success of Deaf Focus’ “Deaf Friendly” campaign. Burgersmith has generously decided to commit a portion of the restaurant’s profits to support Deaf Focus’ advocacy efforts.

Kidz Kamp is a fun-filled, all-inclusive weekend getaway at Camp Istrouma for deaf and hard of hearing children – including their siblings and friends! The vision for this camp is to provide recreation free of any communication barriers and for attendees to make lifelong friends with their peers.

Commitments from local businesses and organizations help support Deaf Focus to actively provide services such as interpreting, counseling, vocational rehabilitation, and advocacy. They are actively involved in the legislative process to bring about common-sense solutions to the social injustice that the Deaf community faces on a daily basis.

Deaf Focus also provides community fundraisers to raise awareness such as their staple events, EatDrinkSign, RunWalkSign, and Deaf Education Alliance Summit in January 2020. This year, they will be celebrating 10 years with a gala on October 5th with guest celebrities, John Maucere and DJ Nico DiMarco.

For more information on Deaf Focus, visit their Facebook page or their website. Come out tonight and support a great cause within our community!