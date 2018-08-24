Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

Good news for LSU and cornerback Kristian Fulton

James Moran James Moran
11 mins ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

Given the way LSU’s fall camp went, the sight of an athletic director appearing on the practice field could’ve meant a sign of more off-the-field noise to come.

Instead Joe Alleva arrived at LSU practice Thursday afternoon as the bearer of good, unexpected news.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA effective immediately, Orgeron announced at his post-practice press conference. The surprise development was so fresh that apparently not even Fulton knew yet when Orgeron shared the news.

Read More and Comment

Image: Tiger Rag

 

James Moran

James Moran

Associate Editor, Tiger Rag

View all posts

You may also like

august

24aug(aug 24)10:00 am(aug 24)10:00 amSummer Tent Sale

24aug(aug 24)9:00 pmChase Rice with Abby Anderson

25aug(aug 25)6:30 am(aug 25)6:30 amZoo Run Run

25aug(aug 25)8:00 am(aug 25)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market

25aug(aug 25)6:15 pm(aug 25)6:15 pmBarre & Brews

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X