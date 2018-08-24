Good news for LSU and cornerback Kristian Fulton

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

Given the way LSU’s fall camp went, the sight of an athletic director appearing on the practice field could’ve meant a sign of more off-the-field noise to come.

Instead Joe Alleva arrived at LSU practice Thursday afternoon as the bearer of good, unexpected news.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton has been reinstated by the NCAA effective immediately, Orgeron announced at his post-practice press conference. The surprise development was so fresh that apparently not even Fulton knew yet when Orgeron shared the news.

Image: Tiger Rag