The good news just keeps coming for Jordan Taylor

3 hours ago

Believe it or not, story still keeps getting better!

According to The Advocate, viral do-gooder Jordan Taylor was invited to the back-to-school employee convocation in Central and surprised with the Culture Coin award.

But it didn’t stop there. A representative from BRCC has volunteered to help Taylor apply and register for classes. AND Neighbors Federal Credit Union has agreed to help him buy a car. Thumbs up to you Jordan, keep doing you.

Although you’ve probably already seen it, here is the adorable video if you want to smile today.

