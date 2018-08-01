Good Taste

Expanding the family business of oil, spice and everything nice

There is a season for everything. One for putting down roots. One for kicking back and watching them grow. And in Season to Taste’s case, one for packing them all up again, as they recently transitioned from their long-time location on Highland Road to Bocage Village, where they re-opened their tasting room in mid-June.

Megan Musso, an LSU graduate and former Tiger Band member, has shifted into a managerial role in the family business alongside her mother. Musso spent several years working in local restaurants and grew up in a family of cooks, shaping her to be a natural fit for this position. Whether she was eating her Nonni’s traditional, a-little-of-this and a-little-of-that, Italian red gravy and pasta, or learning from her Mimi’s structural approach to baking, Musso knew at an early age to appreciate balancing flavor in the art of home cooking.

Her main interest, however, while learning about food preparation, has been the desire to know where food is from and what is in it. Working in the food industry, Musso emphasizes the fact that you are taking people’s health into your hands.

“It’s definitely about quality over quantity. I want our customers to be able to read and understand the ingredients, and to feel like they will be going home with something that’s good for them,” said Musso.

As the Baton Rouge culture is rapidly shifting to a more health-conscious approach to eating, Season to Taste is continuing to work to mirror this mentality through the products they sell.

“Our products are required to meet the highest standards,” said Musso, and that customers can be certain, regardless of the product they choose, “it is what the bottle says it is.”

Season to Taste boasts the broadest selection of ultra-premium oils and aged balsamic vinegars in the country. In line with their namesake, Season to Taste is confident that they possess a favorite product for even the trickiest of palates. Whether it’s cooking oil heavy in garlic, citrus, or jalapeno-infused, a customer is sure to find the one that matches their cooking styles and appetite preferences.

“Everyone is different and for every flavor we have a customer,” Musso said.

Season to Taste is not only for cooks, though. They also sell Italian gourmet coffees, loose-leaf teas, handmade goat’s milk bath products, a variety of flavored honeys and infused seasonings, and they regularly feature work from local artists.

Always a family affair, hands-on touches are evident throughout the shop. From towering rustic shelves stocked with an array of oils and vinegars built by Megan’s father, Chris Musso, to hand-painted designs on the walls by her sisters, Rachel and Kelli, the shop has a way of making visitors instantly feel right at home.

As they settle into their new location, Season to Taste will be dishing out top-notch “foodie experiences” for members of the community. They aim to offer public and private events catered to the home cook or those simply trying to incorporate more whole foods and ingredients into their weekly routines. Most notably will be the Olive Oil 101 Tastings, which are almost like a wine and cheese party, according to Musso.

“I cook dinner with our products and I show people how to use them.” Groups will also be able to book Salad-in-a-Jar Parties, where attendees each bring an already prepared topping.

“We supply the jars and dressings, and we build salads that last for up to five days, loaded from dense items to delicate,” Musso said.

Baton Rouge locals can also be on the lookout for Season to Taste products being sold at farmers’ markets and restaurants in the future. By following their Facebook page, SeasonToTasteBR, customers can stay up-to-date on events and enter weekly giveaways to win a popular oil and vinegar pairing.

Season to Taste can ensure one thing for its customers, if variety is the spice of life, yours will never be boring.

Photos by Blair Thompson