Goodbird, a chicken sandwich-focused shop, recently opened its doors on Chimes Street on Jan. 10 and has a menu comprised mostly of simple but satisfying sandwiches made with rotisserie chicken.

The difference between what you’ll find here and what you’ll see at chain sandwich shops lives in the ingredients. Goodbird locally sources as much as they can and with high standards. Their birds come from farms that raise them free-range, with no hormones or antibiotics, and their fresh breads are sourced from New Orleans baker Breads on Oak. Bringing together these humble but high quality ingredients makes for the perfect sandwich.

High quality chicken serves as the base of many of Goodbird’s dishes. Sandwiches like The Larry Bird (BLT with chicken and avocado) or The BMJ (chicken, slaw, swiss, sauce and pickles) are available on whole grain, sourdough or ciabatta breads. Vegan and vegetarian sandwiches are also available, and each comes with housemade chips or a side salad.

For a lighter option, Goodbird has a stacked list of salads and healthful bowls with great options like The Sue Bird, greens with sweet potatoes, goat cheese, pecans and balsamic.

Each combo comes with a drink from their selection of specialty sodas by Northwoods Sodas. They have classics like cola, root beer, cream soda and some more adventurous options like rhubarb and lavender. They are sweetened, but seem lighter and fresher than most sodas.

Where there is good chicken, there are good eggs. Goodbird serves breakfast sandwiches and burritos all day. Smoothies and teas are also in the works.

It all comes wrapped up in a delightful, artsy and airy space full of fun paintings, making for a joyful place to have a meal. Goodbird is open at 144 W. Chimes St. from 8 am to 9 pm daily.