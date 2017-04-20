If some of your most precious photos were damaged last August in the flood, you might soon be able to make them look new.

The Goodwood branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system is offering photo restoration services April 21 and 22, according to the EBRPL website. Bring up to 20 photos, and Operation Photo Rescue will scan and digitally restore the photos for free.

The event will run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.

Operation Photo Rescue will send you the restored prints within six to 12 months.

Comments