Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

Got milk? Pi Phi sidelined after bizarre hazing incident

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
7 hours ago

An LSU Police report shows an alleged incident of hazing led to the suspension of activities for LSU’s Pi Beta Phi on November 8. The activity in question? Milk chugging.

According to officials, a member of the sorority was alleged to have provided a new member with a gallon of the creamy white stuff and instructed her to “finish the milk within a certain amount of time.”

The report goes on to explain that LSU Police detectives were contacted about the alleged activities on Nov 8, with the sorority’s parent organization halting all activities of the LSU branch that day.

The report also states that the incident in question took place on October 4, between the hours of 12pm and 9pm. Is getting rowdy with a gallon of whole milk before bedtime the new standard for hazing? “Skimming” these details, it seems clear that the Pi-Phi parent organization should “MOOve” to reinstate activities. What do you think?

 

