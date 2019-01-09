Gotcha! New bike share service coming to BR

Bird scooters in BR may have been a bust, but those looking for an affordable ride option in the capital city may still have at least one option.

Bike share company Gotcha was selected to launch a program in Baton Rouge in September of 2018, and their bikes should be hitting city streets soon. According to Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer, BR residents can expect to take advantage of the service as early as March.

Gotcha plans to place five hundred of their GPS-enabled e-bikes in 50 locations throughout the city, with an emphasis on the areas around Louisiana State University, Southern University, City Park and the Baton Rouge Lakes.

As with many services of this kind, Gotcha’s bikes can be located, reserved, and unlocked through a smartphone app.

Will you be trying out BR’s latest transportation option? Let us know in the comments.