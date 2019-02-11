Gotcha rolling into BR with 800 rental bikes

The South Carolina-based bike share service Gotcha Bikes is preparing to launch in Baton Rouge with a fleet of 800 bikes in the coming months.

On Tuesday, February 5, Lindsey Gray-West of Bantam Strategy Group, the consulting firm handling Gotcha’s Baton Rouge rollout, outlined details of the project’s status to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. West pointed to the service’s potential impact for the city’s tourism reach and economic development.

Early on, bikes will be strategically positioned to service areas downtown, on on the campuses of LSU and Southern University. Additional rollouts of the service that will bring the number of bikes up to 800 will include Mid City and the Health district, and will be completed within 24 months of the initial launch.

Once implementation is complete, there will be 80 stations with Gotcha bikes positioned around the city. Baton Rouge is the latest location for the bike share model, which has already been implemented in over 250 locations nationwide.