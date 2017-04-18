Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver the address at LSU’s May commencement ceremony, according to a University Relations news release. Graduation is scheduled for May 12 at 8 a.m.

“We are pleased to welcome Gov. Edwards to campus to speak to our May graduates,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “Gov. Edwards has a long history of service to Louisiana, and we look forward to hearing the message he delivers to our graduates as they embark on the next stage of their lives.”

Edwards has been governor since 2016 and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Photo by Richard David Ramsey.

READ MORE

Comments